OPD: Avoid area near 41st Ave and F, officer-involved shooting is being investigated

Developing story
Posted at 9:21 PM, May 16, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Early Sunday evening, Omaha police officers were called to a home near S. 41st Ave. and F Street.

OPD confirmed to 3 News Now that a man was pacing in a home and then exited the front of home. At some point during the incident, officers discharged their weapons several times.

A public information officer said, "Commands were given and shots were fired."

The police department says officers haven't been interviewed yet and haven't given their reports yet.

This is a developing story.

