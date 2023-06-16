OPD chief launches internal use of force investigation related to June 14 arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Further investigation is underway for a use of force incident related to an arrest made by Omaha Police on June 14.

Here's what we know from the Omaha Police Department:

According to an email from OPD, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer is aware of the circulating social media video related to an arrest made on June 14.

Schmaderer authorized an internal investigation into the incident, which was captured by multiple officers' body-worn cameras.

Police say officers are required to thoroughly and accurately document use of force incidents. All use of force incidents are then reviewed by the department’s Safety Review Board for any policy violations or any other inappropriate conduct. If violations are found, the officers are subject to coaching, additional training, and/or discipline.

