OPD collects 80+ guns, 1,000+ pounds of ammunition and more during amnesty day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, the Omaha Police Department held a gun amnesty day at two locations in the metro where it collected unwanted guns, ammunition and fireworks with no questions asked.

The department said it collected:

39 handguns

44 long guns

6 BB / pellet guns

Over 1000 lbs of ammunition

Over 400 lbs of fireworks

Multiple containers of Black powder

The items were collected at Seymour Smith Park and Omaha Fire Station 43.

