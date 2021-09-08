OPD confirms route of Cpl. Daegan Page's remains; citizens encouraged to pay respects

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department says in a press release it is assisting in escorting the remains of Cpl. Daegan Page from Eppley Airfield to Braman Mortuary on Friday.

Cpl. Page is scheduled to arrive at Eppley Airfield at 1:30 p.m. and the escort will follow.

Citizens are encouraged to show their support along the route of the motorcade, but are reminded to allow room for the vehicles and be mindful of the following:

Park in compliance with parking regulations

Ask permission before parking in private business parking lots

Do not block private driveways

Be patient if in traffic, and expect delays along the route

Do not illegally park along the route, block intersections or impede the motorcade. Citizens are encouraged to utilize interstate overpasses for viewing, rather than stopping alongside the interstate.

MECA parking lots B, C and D at the CHI Health Center will be open for persons planning to come downtown to pay their respects.

Since the route does not pass the Eppley Airfield terminal, the public is advised to not park at the airport or the terminal. The route will start at Abbott Drive and Locust.

The remainder of the route is as follows:



Locust Street to 10th Street

10 th Street to Cass Street

Street to Cass Street Cass Street to Interstate-480

I-480 to Interstate-80

I-80 to L Street

L Street to 132 nd Street

Street 132 nd Street to Millard Avenue

Street to Millard Avenue Millard Avenue to 144 th Street

Street 144th Street to Braman Mortuary, 6505 South 144th Street.

