OPD: Death of person found at 25th & Harney was result of building fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While some questions still remain surrounding the discovery at a body at a vacant downtown Omaha building, the Omaha Police Department shared details Wednesday from the coroner's office.

The death was ruled as a result of fire, as the coroner's office said there were no outward signs of trauma to the body. According to a report by the Omaha Fire Department, a fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on April 8 at a building on 25th and Harney Street. The building was large enough that OFD called for backup with the declaration of a second alarm 15 minutes later, and it took over an hour to get control. The roof collapsed, but no injuries were reported.

Though the building was formally vacant, a description in the report stated "evidence of homeless in and around the building."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Eight days after that fire — on Tuesday — a demolition crew that was contracted to work at the site called 911 after discovering the body, which prompted the OPD Homicide Unit to investigate.

Now that the autopsy is complete, OPD says the investigation is now led by OFD.

Officials are still working to determine the identity of the body.

