OPD: Fatal crash occurred Friday night on JKF to Interstate 80 ramp

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, a fatal crash occurred Friday night on the on-ramp from JFK northbound to Interstate 80.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 9:46 to investigate and found a deceased person at the scene as a result of the crash.

The department said, “The investigation revealed that due to high speeds a 2008 Ford F250 pickup was northbound on JFK to the on-ramp of I-80 east and drifted off of the road causing the vehicle to roll. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene by medics.”

It added, “High speed, alcohol use and lack of vehicle restraint use are the primary factors in this crash.“

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Luis A Chavez.

