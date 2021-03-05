OPD: Grandmother charged in connection to death of child found unresponsive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police said 47-year-old Carmella Star was booked and charged in connection to the death of a child found unresponsive in October of last year.

On Oct. 7, 2020, officers were dispatched to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for a well-being check of a child.

Police said officers learned through an investigation the child was in the care of Star, his grandmother, when he was found unresponsive.

The investigation is ongoing.

