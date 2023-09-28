OPD highlights the city's unsolved cases in September

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On the Omaha Police Department’s website, you’ll see the names, faces, and stories of people lost to a homicide, their cases are yet to be solved.

Since 1960, there’ve been approximately 350 cold cases in Omaha, Sgt. Chris Spencer works the cold case unit at OPD, and said there’s no set answer to when a case becomes cold.

“It could be three months, a year, two years,” he said.

Something more certain is the impact on the families of these victims.

“Those families have lost a loved one and they’re gone," said Sgt. Spencer. “Cold Case Awareness Month is to let them know they’re not forgotten.”

Sgt. Spencer said the biggest obstacle to solving cold cases is people who refuse to come forward fearing retaliation.

"There’s ways around that,” he said. “These individuals can call in and remain anonymous, they don’t need to give us their name, just the information that can help us get over the hump.”

Nevertheless, the Cold Case Unit continues to work.

“They’re working hard every day and night,” said Sgt. Spencer. “They’re away from their family but they know what they need to do to solve that case.”

When investigators solve a case, Sgt. Spencer says there’s no greater feeling.

“When you’re able to knock on that family member’s door and let them know that it’s been solved,” he said.

If you have information that can help solve a case, you can call the OPD homicide unit directly at 402 444-5656, or call Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

