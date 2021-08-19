Watch
OPD HQ window busted out early Thursday morning

Posted at 3:08 PM, Aug 19, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday morning, a male suspect was taken into custody after he allegedly threw a rock through a vestibule window at the Omaha Police Department headquarters building.

Police said the suspect was apprehended following the incident and booked at Douglas County Corrections for criminal mischief over $5,000.

The suspect has been identified as Justin Michaels, a transient whose last known address is in Virginia.

The headquarters lobby was closed until about 11:00 a.m. due to the incident.

