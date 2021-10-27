Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

OPD investigating an incident at Omaha South High School; one student in custody

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 2:17 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 15:17:51-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Omaha Police Department, officers are at Omaha South High School investigating “an isolated incident involving two students.”

The department said one student is in custody and additional information will provided later today.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018