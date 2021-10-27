OPD investigating an incident at Omaha South High School; one student in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Omaha Police Department, officers are at Omaha South High School investigating “an isolated incident involving two students.”

The department said one student is in custody and additional information will provided later today.

Officers are on scene at Omaha South High School investigating an assault. This is an isolated incident involving two students. One student is in custody. Investigation ongoing. Additional information will be provided later today. We are working with OPS administration. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) October 27, 2021

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.