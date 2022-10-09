OPD investigating crash that left 16-year-old with an accidental gunshot wound

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a crash that left a 16-year-old injured from an alleged accidental gunshot wound on Saturday.

Here's what we know from OPD:

According to police, a 16-year-old male and an unidentified passenger were eastbound on Vinton Street when he allegedly ran the red light at 13th street.

Police say that the vehicle was struck by another vehicle with the right-of-way. The vehicle then became disabled at 12th & Vinton.

The 16-year-old male stated he allegedly accidentally shot himself during the crash, according to police.

The driver allegedly gave the gun to his friend who fled the scene on foot, according to police. The driver was taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

