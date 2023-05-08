OPD investigating early Monday shooting that occurred at an unknown location

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at an unknown location early Monday.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to CUMC-University Campus at 1:35 a.m. and spoke with Martin Torres-Cazares, 29. Torres-Cazares told officers he was allegedly shot by an unknown black male near an unknown bar in South Omaha. Torres-Cazares was visiting from out of town. He was treated and released for his injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

