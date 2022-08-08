OPD investigating Monday morning, non-lethal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department sent out a news release about a shooting that happened

early Monday morning.

The police department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday near 39th and Ames Avenue. Omaha police responded at 1:25 a.m and located victim James Anthony,46, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Anthony was transported to UNMC and treated and released.

The suspect was last seen running north.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

