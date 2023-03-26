OPD investigating Saturday night crash that killed a pedestrian

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a Saturday night crash that killed a pedestrian.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD at 11:14 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 32nd and L Street for a vehicle versus pedestrian personal injury crash.

A 2019 Honda Civic was westbound on L Street when a pedestrian was crossing L Street from south to north at 32nd Street, said police. There is no marked crosswalk at that location.

The Honda struck the pedestrian and he was transported to NMC by OFD Medics where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

The pedestrian was identified as John G. Gomez, 76, of Omaha.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Jaime Garcia Cua, 22, of Omaha.

