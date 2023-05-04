Watch Now
OPD investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured two

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 8:53 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 09:53:28-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at 18th and Pinkney Street Wednesday night.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area at 10:57 p.m. and located Richard Thomas, 30. OFD medics transported Thomas to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were at the Nebraska Medical Center a second victim, Sidney Smith, 35, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, said police. His injury is not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

