OPD, Levi Blake's family asks everyone across Omaha area to search for missing man Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is asking people in the metro to "dedicate a portion of their day" on Thursday to look for Levi Blake.

Blake, who has dementia, was last seen on Aug. 17; 90 days ago.

Police and his family held a press conference in North Omaha on Wednesday.

Sgt. Brett Schrange said search areas should especially include places that aren't frequently traveled.

No matter where you are in the Omaha area, Blake's son, Terrance Collier, says you can help.

"I want to ask for the public's help no matter if you think it's not a possibility that he could have been in your area," he said.

Blake, 80, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long pants.

Police wouldn't say why they believe Blake got on a bus. There is no video of that happening and they don't know where he might have went beyond that. They said he might have got on a bus on 30th Street between Bedford and Spaulding Streets.

Family friend Sherman Wells asked people who search for Blake in their neighborhoods to share the areas they searched on social media so a map can be created. He asked for people to use hashtags #OPD and #WhereIsMrBlake.

Police said areas Blake is known to frequent have already been carefully searched.

