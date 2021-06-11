OPD, NSP investigate in-custody death after man shoots himself

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating after police said a suspected hit and run driver turned the gun on himself after being chased by officers.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash near 34th and Laurel Ave just after 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Police set up a perimeter and found the man about two blocks away.

Police said when officers told him to drop the gun, he shot himself.

While none of the officers at the scene fired a shot, it will be investigated as an in-custody death.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.