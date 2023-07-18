OPD: Omaha resident shoots, injures two juveniles who appear to be breaking into car

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police said in a news release that officers were called to an address on North 40th Avenue and Ames Avenue for a shooting on Tuesday at approximately 4 a.m.

OPD officers at the scene told 3 News Now that someone heard sounds from outside their house, saw two people breaking into a car, grabbed a gun and shot at the two people they believed were breaking into the car.

Two injured juvenile males were found by police a few blocks away from the scene. One had non-gunshot-related injuries and one had a gunshot wound. Both juveniles, according to the email from OPD, were taken to UNMC. They were treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

