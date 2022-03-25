OPD: Pedestrian killed in alleged motor vehicle homicide late Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Omaha Police Department released details on a fatal crash that occurred late Thursday night in Omaha.

OPD received a call at 10:23 p.m. for a vehicle that crossed onto the sidewalk and struck 37-year-old pedestrian Ashley Dotson of Omaha. The vehicle, a blue 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 21-year-old Sarah Faya, had exited the North Freeway at a high rate of speed and lost control while attempting a turn onto Lake Street near 26th Street.

It was then that Faya lost control of the vehicle and it started to spin, and it struck Dotson as it rolled off of its tires.

Dotson was transported to Nebraska Medicine and pronounced dead. Faya was booked at Douglas County Corrections for alleged Motor Vehicle Homicide - Driving Under the Influence (DUI), where she remained as of Friday afternoon.

