OPD, Project Harmony focus on building connections in hopes to combat child trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Project Harmony, hundreds of children in Omaha are identified as “at risk” for child trafficking.

Between December of 2020 and May of 2023, Omaha police have identified 38 victims of child trafficking within city limits.

For the past two years, OPD has teamed up with the non profit which helps them get better connected to resources that can help put victims on a better path.

“Many of them come from backgrounds where they don’t have stable parents or guardians that they can go to,” Sgt. Brett Schrage said. “Project Harmony was able to step up in a lot of ways and help us with that with their advocates helping these kids get to school or get housing and get the basic skills in life that they need to be successful.”

The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children shares common risk factors, they include unstable home environments, past sexual abuse, lack of acceptance of gender identity or sexual orientation and homelessness.

OPD and Project Harmony want to focus on building better connections with professionals and the community at large to fight child trafficking across Omaha.

