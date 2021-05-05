OPD releases image dangerous counterfeit pills circulating in the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Omaha Police Department (OPD) said it has “recently seen a large amount of counterfeit pills” laced with fentanyl in the Omaha Metro area and shared the above image of the pills.

The department said the pills range in color from blue to green and have an “M” imprint on one side and a “30” on the other. The pills are “counterfeits of 30 MG Oxycodone.”

The pills contain the highly powerful synthetic drug fentanyl and “are illegal and highly dangerous.”

While fentanyl is similar to morphine it is 50-100 times more potent.

3 NEWS NOW INVESTIGATORS: Pills that kill hit Omaha: fentanyl surprise on the rise

OPD said the pills are responsible for several overdose deaths in the area and said if you or someone you know is suffering an overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you’re worried about making a report due to potential legal ramifications, OPD said, “According to Nebraska Rev Statute 28-472, you are immune from criminal prosecution if you in good faith make a request for emergency medical assistance in response to a drug overdose and remain on scene until medical assistance and law enforcement arrive.”

OPD said people should avoid touching the pills if you come across them and to contact police immediately.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.