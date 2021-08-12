OPD searching for hit-and-run driver

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is asking for help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident near 13th and Martha Streets on Wednesday.

Police say 45-year-old Tara Boice was crossing 13th Street from west to east at 13th and Arbor Streets when she was hit by a southbound SUV.

The vehicle then fled south and Boice was transported to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was described as a newer white SUV with black roof rails, black wheels and tinted windows.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha Police Traffic Unit at 402-444-5826 or leave an anonymous tip with Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

