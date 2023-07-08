Watch Now
OPD searching for suspect involved in domestic violence incident Saturday morning

KMTV YouTube Thumbnails (42).jpg
Omaha Police Department
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 14:13:18-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a felony domestic violence incident and a person of interest in a homicide investigation from Saturday morning.

Matthew Briggs, 42, is white, 5’11”, approximately 260 lbs, with brown eyes, brown and white hair with a goatee beard. Briggs is believed to have a firearm in his possession.

Briggs was driving his registered 2005 red Buick Century sedan with Nebraska license plate YLH330.

Do not attempt to make contact with Mr. Briggs. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911 immediately.

