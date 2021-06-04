Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

OPD seeking information about shooting that left 17-year-old dead

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File Photo
Ambulance
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:28:19-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, just after 8 p.m., officers with the Omaha Police Department (OPD), responded to a shooting near the 3400 block of 29th street following Shotspotter activation. At the scene, they found two 17-year-old males suffering gunshot wounds.

Seventeen-year-old Jiaquan Williams and another male were transported to a nearby hospital where Williams later died.

The other victim’s injuries have been determined to be life-threatening and police said he is currently in critical condition.

OPD’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward up to $25,000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018