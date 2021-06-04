OPD seeking information about shooting that left 17-year-old dead

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, just after 8 p.m., officers with the Omaha Police Department (OPD), responded to a shooting near the 3400 block of 29th street following Shotspotter activation. At the scene, they found two 17-year-old males suffering gunshot wounds.

Seventeen-year-old Jiaquan Williams and another male were transported to a nearby hospital where Williams later died.

The other victim’s injuries have been determined to be life-threatening and police said he is currently in critical condition.

OPD’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward up to $25,000.

