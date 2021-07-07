OPD seeking "Kool-Aid Man" stunt suspects for destroying fences

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Online video challenges are nothing new but there’s always seems to be a new one trending. According to a release from the Omaha Police Department (OPD), a TikTok stunt called the "Kool-Aid Man" has made its way to the area on at least 15 occasions.

When performing the stunt, the "criminals" involved run through vinyl fences like the Kool-Aid Man, causing the destruction of property in the process.

OPD shared the above video of suspects carrying out the challenge as well as the following picture:

OPD is asking anyone with information about parties that have participated in these crimes to contact its burglary unit investigators at 402-444-5843, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), by going here, or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.

