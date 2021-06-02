OPD seeking suspect from alleged Wednesday morning abduction attempt

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release from the Omaha Police Department (OPD), a suspect is being sought in connection to an alleged attempted abduction that took place near 30th and Jaynes Streets on Wednesday morning.

OPD said officers responded to the call where they learned a 17-year-old female was walking when a vehicle began following her.

As the victim walked past the vehicle, the driver allegedly got out, yelled at her, and attempted to drag her into the vehicle. She was able to fight off the suspect and flee.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as an early 2000s Chevy Tahoe with four doors and having “a chameleon” paint job with custom trim. The tires appeared to have black rims.

Police provided the following description of the suspect:



Black male

Approximately 6-foot-2 tall

220-250 pounds

Has dreadlocks and a mustache

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or video of it is asked to call police at (402) 444-5636 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips can also be submitted at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

