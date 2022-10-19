Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

OPD: Stabbing leaves Omaha 14-year-old in critical condition

Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Posted at 7:59 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 20:59:05-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured a 14-year-old boy at Wayne Lowden Avenue and Ames Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what we know from OPD:

Officers responded to the area at 2:43 p.m. and located a boy who had been stabbed.

He was transported by OFD medics to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition. Police say that the victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers located four accused juvenile suspects who were then transported to OPD Central Headquarters for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018