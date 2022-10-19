OPD: Stabbing leaves Omaha 14-year-old in critical condition

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured a 14-year-old boy at Wayne Lowden Avenue and Ames Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what we know from OPD:

Officers responded to the area at 2:43 p.m. and located a boy who had been stabbed.

He was transported by OFD medics to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition. Police say that the victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers located four accused juvenile suspects who were then transported to OPD Central Headquarters for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.