OPD: Suspect has been illegally dumping near Malcolm X birthplace

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who they say has been illegally dumping near the historic Malcolm X birthplace at 36th and Pinkney Street.

Police said it's an "ongoing" concern in that area and there are multiple "no dumping" signs posted there.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, call Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867).

Tips leading to an arrest will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

