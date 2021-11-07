OPD: Two injured in early Sunday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a shooting at 50th and Castelar Streets.

Two victims, 31-year-old Aaron Baker and 28-year-old Adam Lopez, were located as well as damage to vehicles from gunfire.

The department said its investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

No other details are being provided at this time.

