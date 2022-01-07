OPD: Warrant out for suspect in bank robbery, asking for information

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to an email from Omaha Police Officer Phil Anson, 28-year-old Traynell Toney has a felony warrant issued for his arrest in connection to the First National Bank robbery at 5150 Center Street that occurred on December 20.

Contact Omaha Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

Tips leading to the arrest of a robbery suspect who has already been issued a warrant are eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

3 News Now is publishing Toney's photo because he is not yet in custody and is wanted for a felony. Our policy is to not publish photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless they are a potential danger to the public.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.