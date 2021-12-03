Giving back: OPD's annual Shop With a Cop event brings smiles on Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Members of the Omaha Police Department helped bring smiles to children ahead of the holiday season. OPD hosted its annual "Shop With a Cop" event at Walmart. Each child got to spend up to 200 dollars.

The children could pick out new coats, if they didn't have one, along with new clothes and they even got to pick out some toys, too.

"The community has been great not only towards our department but our association, and this is one way for us to give back to the community,” said Jim Maguire of the Omaha Police Department.

“So, it's important for us to connect with the kids and let them know there's nothing to be fearful of us, that we're here to help them, and that we make sure they have a happy and safe Christmas."

After shopping, everyone got to enjoy a party that featured a dinner and a visit with Santa Claus.

