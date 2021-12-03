Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Giving back: OPD's annual Shop With a Cop event brings smiles on Thursday night

Young Omahoans receive gifts ahead of Christmas
items.[0].videoTitle
The OPD hosted its annual Shop With a Cop event for area children ahead of Christmas.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 14:45:03-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Members of the Omaha Police Department helped bring smiles to children ahead of the holiday season. OPD hosted its annual "Shop With a Cop" event at Walmart. Each child got to spend up to 200 dollars.

The children could pick out new coats, if they didn't have one, along with new clothes and they even got to pick out some toys, too.

"The community has been great not only towards our department but our association, and this is one way for us to give back to the community,” said Jim Maguire of the Omaha Police Department.

“So, it's important for us to connect with the kids and let them know there's nothing to be fearful of us, that we're here to help them, and that we make sure they have a happy and safe Christmas."

After shopping, everyone got to enjoy a party that featured a dinner and a visit with Santa Claus.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018