Open Door Mission accepting fresh fruit and vegetable donations from Omaha-area gardeners

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Every day, the Open Door Mission serves more than 4,700 meals to those experiencing homelessness. They try to make each one nutritious.

That means they need a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. Staff are calling on those with a green thumb to help them stay stocked up with community donations.

“[We’re] really looking to see if anybody that’s planting a garden might have extra that they can share with us for our meals here,” said Amy Harvey with Open Door Mission.

The Open Door Mission receives shipments of fresh foods to help feed the community, but Harvey says every little bit helps, especially this time of year.

“During the summer, we’ve seen an increase in people in the community coming to have meals with us as well,” she said.

Harvey encourages fresh vegetable and fruit donations no matter the size.

“There’s no cap on what it is,” she said. “Our chefs will find a way to use it. because it’s nutritious and important for the people that we serve."

The Open Door Mission is taking donations every day, produce can be brought to the back of the nonprofit’s Men’s Center Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. and weekends from 11:00 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.

