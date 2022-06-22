OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Open Door Mission has a different kind of request for you.

It is asking you not to drop off donations at the Timberlake Outreach Center.

Why is that? The center is currently closed and will not reopen until July 5.

Open Door Mission is providing help with renovations there. So, for the time being, donations are not being accepted.

But some folks are just unloading and leaving behind a mess.

"We need awareness in our community that when you take your donation and drop them off when we are closed you are actually turning your donations into trash. I mean the elements being exposed to the dew and the rain and the heat. The feral animals get into the clothing and the food. We just can't accommodate that," Candace Gregory, President of Open Door Mission.

The Open Door Mission has two other drop-off locations open in the metro area.

One is located in Elkhorn and the other is in Council Bluffs.

