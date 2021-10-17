Open Door Mission celebrates new life recovery program graduates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday at the Open Door Mission, five graduates walked across the stage to commemorate their completion of the mission’s New Life Recovery Program.

The biblical-based 12-step program helps those who battle with addiction and offers counseling, therapy and other tools to help them become self-sufficient.

Graduates spoke at the ceremony, thanking their loved ones and the Open Door Mission for its support.

“I’m super excited to leave here today and start mending and rebuilding, the process of the relationships I once had with my family and friends,” said one graduate. “I will continue to build my relationship with Jesus Christ on a daily basis because I know I can stay sober with him as the foundation for my life.”

The Open Door Mission representatives said although the graduates have faced adversity, they are fighters.

Watch the full graduation and find out how you can help people who rely on the mission celebrate Halloween below:

