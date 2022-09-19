Open Door Mission holds annual Celebration Carnival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday was great weather for a day of fun over at the Open Door Mission where they held their annual Celebration Carnival.

The event featured food, live music and all sorts of games and activities for the kids.

Staff says they hold this carnival each year as a way to celebrate the work they do improving so many lives in the community.

"Here at the Open Door Mission, we have so much to celebrate because lives are being changed every day because of the generosity of the community and so all of our volunteers and partners and supporters are coming out today and we are celebrating together," said Candace Gregory.

Staff says they felt a higher need to celebrate this year as they continue to see more and people in need in this time of high inflation.

