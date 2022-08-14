Open Door Mission holds 'Super Duper Giveaway' on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Open Door Mission has seen a surplus in donated items.

It held a bonus "Super Duper Giveaway" for those in need outside of the organization's Timberlake Outreach Center on Saturday.

"A lot of the things that we're giving away that means that they don't have to use their income to pay for and it actually, they can pay their rent put gas in their car pay for food all these things that the inflation is impacting everyone and so we just feel very grateful to be able to do this today,” Candice Gregory, President of Open Door Mission.

Open Door Mission staff say ongoing renovations inside the Timberlake Outreach Center also lead to the special giveaway outside. There are three drop-off locations for donations.

