Open Door Mission hosts drive-thru event for Omaha residents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Open Door Mission partnered with Bellevue Christian Center to host 'Feed the Multitudes', a drive-thru event where people could stock up on holiday meals.

300 plus volunteers donated their time and energy Saturday to give away the meals to Omaha residents. The pre-cooked meals featured all of the Thanksgiving staples like ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and corn.

“Like many that are feeling the effects of inflation we are too,” said Candace Gregory, president and CEO for Open Door Mission. “We have a 79% increase in just our gasoline and utility cost in comparison to this time last year. A 50 percent increase in food costs.”

The Open Door Mission plans to host a brunch and banquet on Thanksgiving Day.

