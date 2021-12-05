Open Door Mission hosts community flu vaccination event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Open Door Mission is fulfilling its philosophy by offering free flu shots to anyone that wants it.

UNMC College of Pharmacy and Nebraska Medicine teamed up to provide a community flu vaccination event on the Open Door Mission campus.

They hope to raise health awareness by reaching out to underserved populations.

"We serve a lot of people that maybe just don't understand, so having somebody right here... like they are already coming here today to the Outreach Center, to the food pantry, and to shop for items, to sign their kids up for Toys for Christmas, and they are able to talk to people in person that are administering the medication to know what's going on, to understand the importance of that," Open Door Mission's Amy Harvey said.

