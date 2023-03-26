Open Door Mission hosts drive-thru event for to-go Easter meals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Easter is still a few days away but the celebration started a little early at the Open Door Mission with some Easter dinners to go.

This was the 1st year of the event and chefs at the mission have been working for a month to prepare the meals.

The pre-cooked meals include Easter staples like ham, sweet potatoes, corn bread and desserts. More than 60 volunteers showed up to help put the meals together and hand them out at the drive-thru line.

Open Door Mission says they are seeing an increased need for help as many families are struggling with the rising cost of food.

"Basic necessities are truly serious, “said the CEO of Open Door Mission, Candace Gregory. “I mean if people are hungry they can't talk about going to school, studying or going to work. Hunger is a real issue in our community."

While it was the first year of the event, Open Door hopes to continue the to-go Easter meals as an annual tradition.

