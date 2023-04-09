Open Door Mission hosts Easter brunch and egg hunt for families in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, dozens of Open Door Mission volunteers served up all of the Easter staples to metro area families experiencing homelessness and they also held a special Easter egg hunt for the kids.

The event gave families going through a tough time something positive to focus on and the holiday brunch featured plenty of great Easter food. After the brunch and hunt Open Door also hosted an Easter banquet later in the evening.

"People experiencing homelessness don't always have everything they need and we're able to give them not just food but also loving and care during the holiday season," said Volunteer Manager Deb Saraka

Volunteers at Open Door Mission estimate they served between three- and four-hundred people at the Saturday Easter brunch.

