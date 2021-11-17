Open Door Mission in need of holiday volunteers to help people in need access warm meals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — What's Thanksgiving without turkey?

The Open Door Mission is working to make sure those in need can still have access to a warm meal this holiday season, but they need help.

They need people at the Timberlake Outreach Center each day, as the need for food has increased over the past 18 months.

Through the Turkey N' Fixin's Program, those they serve get a choice of turkey or ham and sides like mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and more.

Volunteers are needed Tuesday through Saturday.

If you're interested, you can fill out an application at opendoormission.org.

The Turkey N' Fixin's Program is available at all three Open Door Mission Locations.

To register, you'll need a photo I.D. and a current piece of mail with your address.

One adult per household must register.

The last day to register is Wednesday, November 24.

The Timberlake Outreach Center is located at 2107 E. Locust Street in Omaha.

The Elkhorn Family Outreach Center is located at 1620 N. 203rd St. in Elkhorn.

There is also one in Council Bluffs at 1612 Ave. D.

The centers are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On November 20 the Timberlake Outreach Center will be closed to shoppers due to a Feed the Multitudes Drive-Thru Event, but the other two locations will remain open.

