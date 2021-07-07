Open Door Mission in need of summertime essentials

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Open Door Mission gives items like free clothing, books, and shoes to people in need.

But they need your help. The organization says they need bottled water, boxed fans, sunscreen, and ChapStick.

The mission says many people are in a situation where they have a roof over their head, but nothing to keep them safe when our weather gets really hot.

"It's such a big deal to have people that are coming in the door,” said Amy Harvey, Chief Community Relations Officer with the Open Door Mission. “They've been hot, they're tired, and to give them a cold bottle of water is really a blessing to them. At the same time, we can send them back out the door once they've got what they need from us and take a couple with them."

If you want to help, the Open Door Mission is holding a Hydrate for Hope drive in the iHeart Media Parking lot at 50th and Underwood on July 22.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.