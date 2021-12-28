Open Door Mission needs volunteers to handle diaper donations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Open Door Mission asked the communities surrounding the Omaha metro to donate diapers, and they stepped up. But the 19th Annual Channel 94.1 Diaper Drive has one more step to go.

The Open Door Mission needs volunteers to help unload and sort approximately 736,828 diapers. The three-quarters of a million diapers were collected in a two-day period earlier this month on Dec. 10 and 11 at the Linden Market Hy-Vee.

The volunteer opportunity begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Open Door Mission campus near 22nd St. East and Locust.

Though Channel 94.1 was aiming for a goal of one million diapers for the 19th annual drive, the two semitrucks full of donated diapers is a far cry from a failure.

"We are so thankful to the volunteers who come out in the cold weather to make our Diaper Unloadiing Party an annual tradition," Amy Harvey, chief community relations officer of Open Door Mission, said in a press release. "We would not be able to unload and sort in such an efficient and fun way without our volunteers. We love that families make this a tradition during winter break."

Though the volunteers won't exactly be "Pampered," they will still receive a little bit of "Luvs" from Open Door Mission in the form of some free chili, soup and hot chocolate to warm up with.

The diapers will benefit those who need them at the Lydia House.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.