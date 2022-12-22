Open Door Mission provides shelter amid the cold

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The ultra-cold weather is difficult for local shelters.

The Open Door Mission held a memorial service, on Wednesday, remembering more than 100 people with a history of homelessness who died this year.

3 News Now talked with them about getting people into shelters and out of the wintry weather.

They said people are now looking for a place to stay warm and out of the elements. Those folks also need warmer clothing.

"The things that we always need during this time of winter is really extra-large coats, 3X and above, and gloves,” said Steve Frazee, impact officer for Open Door Mission. “We can never, ever have too many gloves."

The Open Door Mission has a wish list online if you want to shop from home. You can also go in person to one of their three drop-off sites.

Hours, addresses and the wish list can be found on the website at opendoormission.org.

