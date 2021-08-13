Open Door Mission summer camp celebrates final day with pizza party

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — Today was about having fun for a group of kids who often face hardships. Kids who experience homelessness got to take a trip to the Amazing Pizza Machine in Millard on Friday.

Children in the Open Door Mission’s Kids to Kamp program got to spend their final day celebrating with a pizza party, playing arcade games, riding go-carts and playing laser tag.

“It’s fun because I like to have friends. It’s very exciting to see the smiles because sometimes you don't see them when they're in their own environment at Lydia House and the laughter and not worrying about anything else is really wonderful,” said Open Door Mission Volunteer and Events Manager Deb Saraka.

Open Door Mission's summer camp program was made possible through donations and they say they're always looking for volunteers to make their programs possible.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.