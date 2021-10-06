Open Door Mission to host virtual fundraising gala Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Open Door Mission (ODM) has a track record of serving people in the community who are in need and this Saturday, it will be hosting its annual Love Your Neighbor Gala virtually for the second year in a row.

ODM said the event will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube from its campus and the program will include stories of hope, love and the experiences of those facing homelessness and poverty.

"We invite the community to relax with their friends and family in the comfort of their own homes and make a big impact in the lives of men, women and children experiencing homelessness," said Candace Gregory, President/CEO of Open Door Mission. "While we will miss hosting a gala in person this year, we have a special program planned that we don't want you to miss!"

Now through Monday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m., you can bid on silent auction items that are up for grabs. Those who register for the event will be entered to win prizes during the live show.

For more information and to register, go to the ODM website .

