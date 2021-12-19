Open Door Mission wants to give back to community members who are homeless

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Open Door Mission will be delivering gifts to members of the community experiencing homelessness.

This is through its “Adopt a Guest” program which has over 500 participants this holiday season.

"We recognize that this has been a challenging time for so many people. It is so touching to see so many people in our community bringing in gifts for men, women, and children. We want every person to feel special and to know their community does care about them." said Candace Gregory, President/CEO of Open Door Mission.

These are the locations, dates, and times at which you can participate.

Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Elkhorn Outreach/Donation Center

1620 N 203rd St, Elkhorn

Monday, December 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Elkhorn Outreach/Donation Center

1620 N 203rd St, Elkhorn

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Open Door Mission's Administration Building

2828 N 23rd St E, Omaha

