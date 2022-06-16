Opening Day of the 2022 Men's College World Series
Festivities for the 2022 Men's College World Series kicked off on Thursday, June 16 in downtown Omaha. Beyond team practice, fans have plenty to do in the downtown Omaha Baseball Village, Fan Fest, and entertainment at surrounding businesses. Game 1 will take place on Friday.
Scenes from the opening day of festivities for the Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska on June 16, 2022.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now