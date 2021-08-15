Opera Omaha 2021/2022 Single Tickets on sale August 16

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release Opera Omaha announced that tickets for its 2021/2022 season will go on sale to the public Monday, August 16.

The organization returns to the Orpheum Theater stage following the pandemic and the season will include three new productions created by and for Opera Omaha, with two performances of each.

The Capulets and the Montagues (I Capuleti e i Montecchi)

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, 2 p.m.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, 2 p.m.

Eugene Onegin

Friday, April 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24, 2022, 2 p.m.

Single ticket prices range from $19 to $99. They are available through Ticket Omaha at ticketomaha.com or (402) 345-0606.

The season kicks off on Friday, August 20 with Opera Outdoors, a FREE, family-friendly outdoor concert in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing. Tickets are not issued for this inclusive performance, which welcomes those with all needs.

