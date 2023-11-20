Operation Others holds turkey drop-off at Creighton Prep

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday teens were collecting turkeys at Creighton Prep. It was part of Operation Others, a student-led program that provides food assistance to families who are food insecure.

People dropped off frozen turkeys in some cases by the carload, while teens at Creighton Prep loaded them all up in the trailer.

This is an annual event, that teen volunteers say is becoming more important as the need for food in the community rises.

"We've seen the asks for food grow in recent years two of my siblings were on Core Team, the junior-senior leadership for Operation Others and when they were in it, it was like a thousand and now it's grown to 1200," said Mark Bausch

Operation Others is made up of students from eight area Catholic High Schools, similar turkey drop-offs were held at Skutt Catholic School and at the GOLFTEC near 114th and Dodge Expressway.

